Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, March 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $20.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Basf has a 1-year low of $11.11 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.97 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.9124 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Basf’s payout ratio is 59.82%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

