BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) Short Interest Down 14.8% in April

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BTAVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 26.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTAVF opened at $1.30 on Tuesday. BATM Advanced Communications has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

