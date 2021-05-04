Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Increased to C$1.75 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy to C$1.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.49.

TSE:BTE opened at C$1.56 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$880.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

