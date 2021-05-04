Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$1.80

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.49.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock opened at C$1.56 on Monday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$880.00 million and a PE ratio of 36.28.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.