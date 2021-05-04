BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BCE in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $3.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BCE’s FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.35.

BCE stock opened at C$58.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. BCE has a 12-month low of C$52.52 and a 12-month high of C$60.14.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. BCE’s payout ratio is 122.19%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

