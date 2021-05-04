BCM Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BCM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $325,715,000 after acquiring an additional 106,452 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total value of $114,650.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.39, for a total transaction of $22,194,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,739,851 shares of company stock worth $501,146,451. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $322.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.76 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

