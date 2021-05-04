BCS Wealth Management Buys 953 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,738 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regions Financial by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,822,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,211,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228,412 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $178,574,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 594.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,163,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413,412 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,202.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,848,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,127,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727,960 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

In other news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 156,147 shares of company stock valued at $3,245,534. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

