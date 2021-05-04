BCS Wealth Management Has $3.38 Million Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average of $81.40. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

