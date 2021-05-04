BCS Wealth Management Has $615,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 29,503 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 20,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 517,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,327,000 after purchasing an additional 128,104 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January stock opened at $32.01 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $32.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.74.

