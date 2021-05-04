BCS Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 145,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.54. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.62.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.