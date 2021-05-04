BCS Wealth Management Takes $220,000 Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,435,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,234,000 after buying an additional 50,714 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,207,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,634,000 after purchasing an additional 358,891 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,045,000 after purchasing an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,491,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,901,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $154,432,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $101,190.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,702,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,664,083.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,142,710. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.36.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $158.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.39.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

