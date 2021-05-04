Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds and sells single family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers. Their objective is to provide customers with homes that incorporate quality and value. The company’s subsidiary, Beazer Mortgage, originates the mortgages for the company’s home buyers. “

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

Shares of BZH traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The stock had a trading volume of 729,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,636. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $775.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 13.03 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.29. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 10.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total value of $199,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beazer Homes USA (BZH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.