Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $124.11 Million

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 27.5% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $124.11 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,723.69 or 0.03143714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00058523 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.00334451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008983 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00032002 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00011033 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

