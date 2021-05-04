Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft’s (BDRFY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BDRFY. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Oddo Bhf raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $22.71 on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $24.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.