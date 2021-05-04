Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

BELFA opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.60 million, a P/E ratio of 89.65 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

