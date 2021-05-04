Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) released its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.79 and a beta of 1.49. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Bel Fuse from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

