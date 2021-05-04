Belmont Capital LLC Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Belmont Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 0.2% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,296,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,555.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,678 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 28,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.18. The company had a trading volume of 95,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.