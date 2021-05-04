Benz Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Benz has traded up 107.3% against the US dollar. Benz has a market capitalization of $1,606.86 and approximately $2,362.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Benz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00066133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.24 or 0.00273362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $638.79 or 0.01162301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00032030 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.61 or 0.00747111 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,853.68 or 0.99807547 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Benz

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Benz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.