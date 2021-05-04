Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Unilever (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.48% from the stock’s current price.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,517.27 ($59.02).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,240.50 ($55.40) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £111.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,086.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,268.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66.

In other Unilever news, insider John Rishton Cha bought 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.