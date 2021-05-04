Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TELNY. HSBC raised shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut shares of Telenor ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telenor ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $18.12 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

