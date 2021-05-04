Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the company is engaged as a community bank that accepts retail deposits from the general public in the areas surrounding its full-service banking offices and uses those funds,together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, to originate residential mortgage loans, commercial business and real estate loans and consumer loans, primarily indirect automobile loans. “

BHLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.40.

BHLB stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $24.86.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 102.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

