Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Trading Up 4% Following Earnings Beat

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)’s share price was up 4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $66.50 and last traded at $66.48. Approximately 12,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,042,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.31.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,000. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

About Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

