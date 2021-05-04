BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.17. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BGCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGC Partners by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,000,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,003,000 after buying an additional 2,047,772 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 15,782,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,120 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,109,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 41.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,501,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.53. 6,082,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,896,294. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

