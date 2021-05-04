BGSF (BGSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BGSF to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.47 million. On average, analysts expect BGSF to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BGSF alerts:

BGSF stock opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.73. BGSF has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $146.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. BGSF’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet cut BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.