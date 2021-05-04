BiFi Price Tops $0.0772 on Major Exchanges (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. BiFi has a market cap of $7.61 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BiFi has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00057766 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.52 or 0.00328000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00009044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00031780 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BiFi Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,623,608 coins. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

BiFi Coin Trading

