BioDelivery Sciences International (BDSI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. On average, analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BDSI stock opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.93. BioDelivery Sciences International has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.72.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 8,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $32,962.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,217.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BDSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.15.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

