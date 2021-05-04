Biodesix (BDSX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. On average, analysts expect Biodesix to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. Biodesix has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $31.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDSX shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Biodesix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

