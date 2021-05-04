BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Stock Price Down 0.6%

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 2,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 5,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.73.

About BioForce Nanosciences (OTCMKTS:BFNH)

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

