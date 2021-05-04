Biofrontera (BFRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of BFRA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.30. 16,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Biofrontera has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market capitalization of $150.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1039 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Biofrontera’s previous — dividend of $0.02.

Biofrontera Company Profile

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that results in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of lesion-directed and field-directed actinic keratosis.

