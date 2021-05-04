Bitball Treasure Hits Market Cap of $18.91 Million (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 4th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $18.91 million and approximately $542,527.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.02 or 0.00077110 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 40.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000109 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the exchanges listed above.

