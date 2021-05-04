Bitgear Market Cap Reaches $3.10 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. Bitgear has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $13,405.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for about $0.0440 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded up 61% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.72 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.32 or 0.01156847 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00032191 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.45 or 0.00741115 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,898.06 or 1.00596117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io.

