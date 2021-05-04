BITTUP (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $555,307.72

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 4th. One BITTUP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BITTUP has traded 39% lower against the dollar. BITTUP has a market capitalization of $555,307.72 and approximately $683.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITTUP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00086735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00019289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00069317 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.30 or 0.00864054 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.97 or 0.10000016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00101497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044858 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BTU is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

Buying and Selling BITTUP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITTUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTUP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.