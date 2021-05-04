Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Sells $375,000.00 in Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) SVP Jon W. Olson sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20. Blackbaud, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $219.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.88 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Blackbaud by 11.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackbaud in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 59.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.75.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other social good entities in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Luminate Advocacy, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

