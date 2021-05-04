BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect BlackLine to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. On average, analysts expect BlackLine to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $112.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. BlackLine has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.98 and a beta of 0.95.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,093 shares of company stock valued at $15,102,802 in the last three months. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

