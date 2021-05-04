BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust (NYSE:BGIO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE BGIO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.21. 42,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,255. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04. BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust by 200.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 50,084 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $961,000.

About BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust

BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC, BlackRock International Limited, and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests primarily in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month U.S.

