BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $3,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 90,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 84,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of NYSE:MUJ opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $15.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

