BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 257,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 211,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 15,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MHN stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

