BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.95 million. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $15.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.31. The company has a market capitalization of $843.98 million, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.53%.

TCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock TCP Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.