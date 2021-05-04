Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Trading Up 9.5% This Week

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $8.62 million and approximately $401,796.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.36 or 0.00085123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00019408 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.20 or 0.00070133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $474.95 or 0.00871997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,478.39 or 0.10058287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00101856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00044177 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CRYPTO:BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Certified Data Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.