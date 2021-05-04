Blockpass Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,231.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1,231.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Blockpass has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00088793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00019255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00069696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.99 or 0.00866718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5,488.57 or 0.10057349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.45 or 0.00101602 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00044508 BTC.

Blockpass Coin Profile

PASS is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

