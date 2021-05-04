Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will post $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $578.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 58,034 shares in the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter worth about $3,054,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 397,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,714,000 after buying an additional 50,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.77. 36,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,194. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $32.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day moving average is $22.06.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

