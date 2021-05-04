Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,129,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,624. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $32.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,499,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,732 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,170,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 70,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,158,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 39,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

