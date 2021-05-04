Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Raised to $37.50 at Raymond James

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $32.50 to $37.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BLMN. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.78.

BLMN opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $32.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 39.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,303,390.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $189,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 27,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $4,008,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the first quarter worth about $243,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

