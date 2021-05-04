BMO Capital Markets Boosts Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Price Target to $105.00

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.47.

NYSE BC opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $111.82.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total transaction of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 39,353 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brunswick by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 599,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

