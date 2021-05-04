BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

