Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) Short Interest Down 20.0% in April

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,816 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,057,000 after buying an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,425,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 423,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Boingo Wireless by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,011,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after acquiring an additional 127,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WIFI. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Northland Securities downgraded Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $13.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company has a market cap of $624.72 million, a PE ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.80.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

