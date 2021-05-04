Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. The company had a trading volume of 5,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,521. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The stock has a market cap of $722.70 million, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

