Boolberry (BBR) Price Tops $0.0171 on Exchanges

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. In the last seven days, Boolberry has traded down 67.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Boolberry coin can currently be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. Boolberry has a total market cap of $225,826.83 and approximately $12.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boolberry alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.10 or 0.00731348 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004513 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Boolberry’s official website is boolberry.com. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions. “

Boolberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boolberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boolberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boolberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.