Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides collaborative payment, invoice and document automation solutions to corporations, financial institutions and banks around the world. The company’s solutions are used to streamline, automate and manage processes involving payments, invoicing, global cash management, supply chain finance and transactional documents. It’s Paymode-X settlement network as a technology solution to expand the banks’ treasury management offerings both domestically and around the globe. Paymode-X enables financial institutions to offer comprehensive payables solutions for their corporate customers to convert their paper-based payments to electronic payments quickly and easily. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. deep experience in cyber fraud risk management solutions to launch a new payment fraud solution for members of the SWIFT payment network. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $48.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -267.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $117,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 4,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,527 shares of company stock valued at $758,023. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,976,000 after acquiring an additional 262,517 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.1% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,966,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 897,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

