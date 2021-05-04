BOX Token Trading 16.9% Lower Over Last Week (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 4th. BOX Token has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and approximately $79.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0545 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00016419 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00300322 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001803 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888. BOX Token’s official website is box.la. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

